Google Pixel 5a 5G Specifications, India Launch Date and Price

Search engine Google issued a press release on Tuesday (August 17) announced the debut of the new affordable Pixel 5a series phone.

In comparison to its predecessor, the new Pixel 5a has a slightly larger 6.34-inch full HD+ OLED screen. However, it has a normal 60Hz display refresh rate and a biometric (Pixel Imprint) sensor on the rear.

It also has a polycarbonate casing on the rear, a 3.5mm audio port, and an IP67 designation, which means it can be underwater for up to 1 meter (about three feet) for close to 30 minutes. It has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G CPU with an Adreno 620 GPU, a Titan M security chip, Android 11 OS, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage on the inside.

Specifications:

Camera: a dual-camera module with a primary 12.2MP wide sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide sensor, and an LED flash. It can record full HD 1080p videos at 30 FPS, 60 FPS, 120 FPS, and 240 FPS, as well as 4K at 30 FPS and 60 FPS. They also feature Live HDR+, Cinematic Pan, and Night Sight in Portrait Mode, and the new Google Photos editor adds studio-quality lighting to people's photos with Portrait Light.

Battery: 4,680mAh

Color: Mostly Black, with forest green undertones and an olive-colored power button

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 octa-core processor

Display: 6.34-inch full HD+ OLED screen