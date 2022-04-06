Google has announced that it is rolling out a much-awaited feature toll prices on Google Maps. This feature is being released in India, the US, Japan and Indonesia. With the roll out of toll prices feature, maps users could choose between toll roads and regular roads. This will also help them to figure out the estimated local toll price for their route before starting their journey.

The feature will initially be available for Android and iOS users for nearly 2,000 toll roads in India, the US, Japan and Indonesia – with more countries coming soon, the company stated.

In its press release, Google said its Maps product “will estimate the total toll price to your destination based on factors like the cost of using a toll pass or other payment methods, the day of the week, and how much the toll is expected to cost at the specific time the user will be crossing it”.

If a user wishes to avoid a route with toll gates, Google Maps will show an alternate route having no tolls. Usr could access this option by tapping on 3-vertical dots at the top right corner in Google Maps and selecting ‘avoid tolls”.

In addition to this, Google has released new updates for iOS users making the Google Maps experience on an Apple Watch or iPhone more smoother. In this new update, users can find pinned trip widget, direct navigation from Apple Watch and Google Maps integration into SIri and shortcuts app. Apple Watch users will soon be able to get directions on Google Maps directly from their Watch.