Google Maps Launches Street View Service in India

Google Maps has launched its street view service in 10 cities in India in partnership with Tech Mahindra and Genesys, a company executive said on Wednesday.

The Google Street View feature will allows users to navigate areas in panoramic view is reportedly going to return in the country’s 10 cities -Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Ahmednagar, Amritsar, Hyderabad and vadodara.

The Indian government had previously rejected the rollout of the feature, which shows panoramic images of roads and other sites. The rollout was denied due to security reasons.

