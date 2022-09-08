Google Doodle On Bhupen Hazarika

Google Doodle has honoured legendary singer Bhupen Hazarika. He was popularly known as ‘Sudhakantha’. He was Singer, Musician, Poet, Filmmaker and Lyricist. He also served as an Assam assembly member during 1967-72.

Hazarika, born on September 8, 1926, in Assam, grew up surrounded by songs and folk tales about life along the Brahmaputra River. Hazarika recorded his first song at the age of 10.

Bhupen completed his Intermediate in Arts in 1942 and his MA from Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in 1946. Soon after, he left for New York, where he lived for five years and received his doctorate (PhD) in Mass Communication from Columbia University in 1952.

In his singing career, he worked for over 6 decades on hundreds of films.

Google honoured him with a doodle featuring the musician with a harmonium. The doodle was created by Mumbai-based artist Ruturaj Mali.

Also Read: Govt Mulls Regulations for Messaging Apps Like WhatsApp, Signal, Google Meet