Google CEO Sundar Pichai Reveals Success Secret

Indian-origin Google CEO Sundar Pichai is an inspiration and successful professional for the present generation. In a recent employee meeting, Pichai asked his staffers not to equate fun time with money.

As per reports, in the meeting, one of the employees asked why Google cut off vacation leaves and allowances despite recording profits and high cash reserves.

“I remember when Google was small and scrappy. The fun didn’t always...we shouldn’t always equate fun with money. I think you can walk into a hard-working startup and people may be having fun and it shouldn’t always equate to money,” said Pichai in response.

Talking about today’s situation in macroeconomics, he added “How do I say it? Look, I hope all of you are reading the news, externally. The fact that you know, we are being a bit more responsible through one of the toughest macroeconomic conditions underway in the past decade, I think it’s important that as a company, we pull together to get through moments like this”.

He further added, “We want to make sure as a company when you have fewer resources than before, you are prioritizing all the right things to be working on and your employees are really productive that they can actually have an impact on the things they’re working on so that’s what we are spending our time on.”

The Google CEO further added that as a company they were looking to get 20 per cent more productive, “Across everything we do, we can be slower to make decisions. You look at it end-to-end and figure out how to make the company 20 per cent more productive.”