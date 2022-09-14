Goodbye Physical Sim Cards, Say Hello to eSIM Era

New iPhones have been launched and most of the people are showing interest to purchase mobiles. Now, iPhone 14 only supports eSIM. eSIM is nothing but an embedded sim. From iPhone XS (2018) onwards all iPhones support eSIMs, and even the Samsung smartphones from Galaxy S20 onwards support eSIMs.

eSIM is better than a physical SIM card because it has many benefits. eSIM is small and it not only allows extra room for other components and it also enables manufacturers to rejig the internal layout of their devices.

According to Ericsson Mobility Report, about 8.3 billion Sims in circulation will disappear in the upcoming few years. These numbers are related to Sims currently destined for smartphones and if we count those embedded in devices in other categories including tablets, cars, portable routers, and more - the number would be higher. The eSIM has more advantages in terms of number portability.

