Good News For All Aadhaar Card Holders

Now there is no need to visit the department or ministry to update the information on any necessary documents. Earlier, if you were updating the address on your Aadhaar Card and it would be mandatory to stand in line to update other documents. Now, the Ministry of Electronics and IT is in the process of upgrading the Aadhar Card updating process. The reports say that the government necessary documents will be automatically updated through the Aadhar update. So if you are updating your Aadhar Card, then automatically other necessary documents will be updated.

According to the report, users who need to save documents on DigiLocker will benefit the most from the system. Licenses, PAN cards, and other documents may be digitally saved by users using DigiLocker. Any papers saved in DigiLocker will also reflect any changes made to the Aadhaar card. Whether a user chooses to use this function or not will be entirely up to them.

MeitY is collaborating with a small number of ministries, including Panchayati Raj, Rural Development, and Transport. Later, it could include other departments as well, so that users could automatically update their passports and other documents. Describe how the government will provide software API to do this (Application Programming Interface).