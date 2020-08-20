Gmail Down, Users Complain Login Issues, Unable To Send Attachments

NEW DELHI: Google’s e-mail service, Gmail, seems to be down globally, as reported by some users on social media platforms.

Down Detector showed that the number of complaints have been increasing since around 10am, with over 2,000 reports so far.

Several users have been complaining about it on the micro-blogging platform Twitter, although some are also saying it is working for them. Users have complained that they are unable to send e-mails and some also said that they are having issues sending attachments which was uploading slowly.

Some said that when they tried sending email with attachment but it didn’t work. The mail was sent but not the attachment. The error showed “the operation couldn’t be completed”. Some have also reported issues like connecting to some of the G suite services like Google Drive, Google Doc.

The Google Apps status page has also updated saying they have received these complaints and will be providing a follow-up by 1.30pm. “We are continuing to investigate this issue. We will provide an update by 8/20/20, 1.30 pm detailing when we expect to resolve the problem," the message says, as reported by a leading daily.

Most users are complaining that they are unable to send mails or attach any sorts of files to the emails. We tried sending email with attachment but it didn’t work. The mail was sent but not the attachment. The error showed “the operation couldn’t be completed”.

This is the second time in two months that issues with Gmail has been reported. Several users in July complained that they were unable to log into their mail accounts. However, although the issue was resolved, Gmail had not offered an explanation why the problem had taken place.