Gland Pharma To Invest Rs. 400 Crore In Genome Valley

Hyderabad: Gland Pharma has announced an investment of over Rs. 400 crores in Genome Valley to include additional capabilities to their existing facility to manufacture Biologicals, Biosimilar, Antibodies and recombinant Insulin. The expanded facility will have employment generation potential of more than 500 numbers of qualified, skilled and semi- skilled workforce to be recruited, mostly from the nearby places.

The company had established their biopharmaceutical facility in February 2022 at Genome Valley with an investment of INR 300 crores to manufacture Vaccines, Biologicals, Biosimilar, Antibodies and others. Recruitment of 200 manpower already completed in the facility. The expanded site is envisaged to meet the national and international regulations to be followed in the manufacturing of the biological products as applicable and shall be built under the GMP guidelines applicable for the respective product lines

The announcement was made after Minister KT Rama Rao’s meeting with the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Gland Pharma- Srinivas Sadu. Senior Government officials. Jayesh Ranjan IAS, Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce Dept. and Shakthi M Nagappan, Chief Executive Officer, Telangana Lifesciences were also present during the meeting.

Gland Pharma Limited is a generic injectable-focused pharmaceutical company, continuously strived towards providing quality products for healthcare needs of people for more than forty years. Currently, they operate eight manufacturing facilities in India, with a finished formulation capacity of approximately 1,000 million units. These include four facilities with 28 production lines for finished formulations and four Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) facilities including the Genome Valley facility for biopharmaceutical Drug Substance (DS).

Genome Valley is India’s first organized cluster for Life Sciences R&D and Clean Manufacturing activities, with world-class infrastructure facilities in the form of Industrial / Knowledge Parks, Special Economic Zones (SEZs), Multi-tenanted dry and wet laboratories, and incubation facilities. It is home to more than 200 companies with a scientific workforce of about 15,000 professionals including the presence of the marquee global names like Novartis, GlaxoSmithKline, Ferring Pharma, Chemo, DuPont, Ashland, United States Pharmacopeia, Lonza amongst many others.

Srinivas Sadu said, “We are delighted to collaborate with the Government of Telangana on its vision of making the State a hub for global pharmaceutical requirements, by expanding our Bio-CDMO facilities in Shamirpet. This project investment is estimated to be about Rs 400 crores and expected to generate employment to about 500 personnel”.

Minister K.T Rama Rao said that “I am delighted that Gland Pharma will be investing Rs. 400 Crores in expanding their footprint in Hyderabad and will create 500 more jobs in Telangana. I am also excited that the expansion will be focussed on advanced areas like Biologicals, Biosimilar, Antibodies and recombinant Insulin, all of which are areas where the State is focussed on building capabilities and consolidating our leadership position. This expansion truly demonstrates the strength of the life sciences ecosystem in the city and Genome Valley”.

