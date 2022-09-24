Gadget Launch: TECNO POVA Neo 5G Features, Price in India

Bangalore: TECNO Mobile, the premium smartphone brand from TRANSSION India, today strengthened its POVA series, a performance-oriented product line of TECNO that offers more powerful smartphone experience, with launch of its latest 5G-enabled TECNO POVA Neo 5G. As the digitally savvy Gen Z consumers use numerous applications on their smartphones generating large volumes of data, they are always on the lookout for a smartphone that offers stronger performance and larger memory. Augmented with MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm 5G processor and octa-core Arm Cortex-A76 CPU with 13 5G bands support and carrier aggregation, technology support gives a seamless 5G connectivity experience.

Addressing such consumer needs, the newly launched POVA NEO 5G boasts of ground-breaking features. With the presence of segment-leading features such as a 6000mAh battery, a 50MP dual-rear camera with spiral texture and a 120Hz refresh rate and a 6.8"FHD+Dot-in display, the smartphone offers the best in terms of design, power, camera and display. The battery assures maximum safety as it is backed with STS safe technology and is optimized by the inputs of TECNO AI battery Lab for unconditional power backup, even during excessive smartphone usage. The 120Hz, extremely smooth 6.8"FHD+Dot-in display, enables stutter-free graphics and true-to-life visuals. The smartphone comes in two elegant colours- Sprint Blue and Sapphire Black.

Commenting on the new 5G addition to the POVA series, Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TECNO Mobile India, said, “As 5G technology continues to dominate the smartphones segment, the year 2022 has witnessed highest growth in the 5G devices. As per the findings of industry analysts, 5G Industry has grown by 198% in H1 2022 as compared to H1 2021 with 5G devices claiming a major chunk of the segment. Catering to the demands of the Zillennial consumers, the POVA Neo 5G smartphone is infused with the best-in-class hardware specifications with astounding software capabilities, an in-built Partner Game Engine Technology, bringing forth the ultimate mobile gaming and multi-media entertainment experiences. India is the third largest 5G smartphone market globally and there’s a lot of pent-up demand for 5G.To meet this we are in the process of creating a complete 5G portfolio in the POVA product line.”

Priced at INR 15, 499 the pre-booking for POVA Neo 5G starts today at a retail store near you. The sale starts on 26th September 2022.

Key USPs of TECNO POVA Neo 5G:

·Bigger and better performance upgrade

Speed up to 2.4GHz, octa-core Arm Cortex-A76 CPU of POVA Neo 5G provides Flagship level experience with 13 bands 5G supports. Experience the true upgrade of next generation 5G in terms of speed, power, Camera, display and connectivity. Dimensity 810 5G SoC supports dual carrier aggregation for better coverage and its HyperEngine 2.0 intelligently provides smoother performance in heavy games with the help of Arm Mali-G57 GPU

·With you for a long time; 6000mAh powerful battery

Get more than a month standby backup with high capacity battery of POVA Neo 5G. Its powerful battery promises maximum safety by using STS safe Technology and is optimized with Tecno AI battery Lab for unconditional backup in each scenario. Equipped with 18W in-box Type C Charger for quick charging which provides a huge 4.5 hours of YouTube playback with just 19minutes of charge

Great imaging with 50MP high-res camera for smarter and brighter you

Capture various types of photos and videos with high-res 50MP dual Camera of POVA Neo 5G. Its large F1.6 aperture of 50MP incorporated with PDAF and excellent image processing provide candid shots in each modes. Its low light Super Night Mode, blur specific Portrait Mode, Professional Videos like Video Bokeh, 2K Video mode and other modes amazes you by the perfect quality

Smooth smartphone experience

Truly enjoy visuals on 6.8" Full HD+ dazzling display and experience surprisingly smooth touch with 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz Touch Sampling rate. Additionally, highest level of security for media streaming Widevine L1 allow you to stream 1080P content on POVA Neo 5G. Equipped with Panther Game Engine, which comprises of many gaming features like Frame rate, Image Quality optimization and many more

Bigger Storage, Better Performance

Experience speed fluidity with its large 7GB customizable RAM which increases up to 43% average app startup speed. POVA Neo 5G contains comprehensive storage options and is equipped with eMCP 128GB Internal storage with a dedicated slot to expand further up to 1TB. The new POVA Neo 5G offers the memory storage that is needed in 5G era that is large RAM and ROM