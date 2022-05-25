Four Projectors That are Transforming and Revolutionizing Home Entertainment in India

Recent industry reports have stated that the home projector market in India is seeing considerable expansion thanks to increasing consumer interest in futuristic, built-in features that are not available in televisions. With more and more people eager to enjoy an immersive theatre experience right at home with screens that can expand up to 150 inches or more, projector brands are seeing immense growth. Needless to say, home entertainment will never be the same again with projectors offering an affordable, flexible, and superior viewing experience.

Here are some of the brands that are fast becoming consumer favorites.

XGIMI Horizon Pro:

This beauty brings you the brightest 4K image available on a screen size of 300 inches. With a resolution up to 3840 x 2160p and ultra HD sharpness, movie night or championship finals will never be the same again. Now you can have portability along with a larger-than-life, vivid screen as Horizon Pro offers a matchless viewing experience with all the flexibility you need indoors or outdoors. It turns on fully in seconds and uses cutting-edge intelligent screen detection to automatically match your screen size with the size of the projected image. XGIMI also offers an industry-leading automatic keystone correction technology that aligns Horizon Pro’s 4K picture vertically and horizontally to custom fit your walls or screen to a perfect aspect ratio. The manual keystone can further customize the screen for up to 45 degrees of lateral projection.

LG HU810PW 4K UHD:

Laser Smart Home Theater CineBeam Projector: This good-looking 4K laser projector is an aesthetic triumph and offers crystal clear, precise, and detailed images with 4K UHD Laser technology on a screen that can be expanded up to 300 inches. It is designed for both dark and bright environments and with its 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio Black level and wide color gamut, it can conjure the deepest of blacks and the truest colors. Thanks to webOS 5.0, consumers can also explore a plethora of TV shows and movies with a simple Wi-Fi connection and can have access to vast video content with built-in apps like YouTube, Amazon Prime, etc.

BenQ TK800M Home Projector 4K UHD:

This home entertainment DLP Projector has dedicated modes for football and sports, especially for fans of game nights. It offers hyper-realistic image quality thanks to its 4K UHD 8.3 million pixel pictures with vivid HDR color in any lighting. With four times the resolution of a Full HD 1080p, 4K UHD reduces pixel blur and offers crisp and true-to-life details. It also offers powerful 5-watt audio with deep bass and stunning highs because of its CinemaMaster Audio+ 2 audio-enhancing technology. This is a lightweight, sleek and good-looking addition to your living room and has a LampSave Mode that extends projector lamp life up to 15,000 hours and minimizes lamp replacements and maintenance.

Samsung The Freestyle 100":

This smart, sleek, compact, portable projector with its evolutionary point and play design streams content anywhere, anytime, and offers entertainment on the go. Its 100-inch screen can project entertainment on just about any surface, be it walls, floors, or even tables. True to its name, the projector can move at a 180° dynamic angle, and one can easily shift the screen from the wall to the ceiling with a click or two. It is lightweight, can fit in your hand, and can be connected to an external battery pack with a USB-C cable. No more skewed images as it automatically corrects them for a straight, rectangular screen every single time. You can even tap your smartphone anywhere on the Freestyle to mirror your content to the screen!