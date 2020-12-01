Flipkart Flipstart Days sale has now begun today. It will go on from December 1st to December 3rd. It is a huge sale with upto 80 percent discount on electronic devices and around 50 percent off on appliances like ACs and refrigerators.

The sale is also on other items and categories like clothes, make-up, footwear, beauty accessories, sportswear, home décor, home appliances and many others. Flipkart’s home page will give you an insight into some of the best products available in this sale.

Upto 30 percent discount on some of the best laptops and as high as 70 percent discount on other electronic accessories like headphones are also available. Options like no cost EMI, warranty and other offers can be availed as well.

You can also take advantage of Flipkart’s deals of the day where they offer some of the best discounts and deals.

Go to the Flipkart website and check out the deals yourself: https://www.flipkart.com/