The Walmart-owned e-retail giant has revealed that Flipkart's Big Billion Days 2020 sale will commence on October 16. The sale of Big Billion Days will continue until October 21 and will include many sales and offers. It has partnered with the State Bank of India to provide the cardholders of the bank with a 10 percent instant discount on transactions made using SBI cards, according to Flipkart. As anticipated, on October 15, customers of Flipkart Plus will get early access to 'The Big Billion Days' sale deals and offers.

Flipkart will offer discounts on mobiles, TVs, and other home appliances, electronics and accessories, and various other items across categories as part of 'The Big Billion Days 2020' sale. Flipkart has also begun teasing numerous deals on its website, including 'The Big Billion Days' exclusive launches.

The Flipkart shoppers can get SBI card instant discount and also no-cost EMI options with the Bajaj Finserv EMI Cards, as well as other leading bank credit and debit cards. In addition, cashback can also be received by clients using Paytm Wallet and Paytm UPI to pay for their transactions.

Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO - Flipkart Group, in a statement said that, “The Big Billion Days stands for a celebration of brands, an assortment of collections never seen before, a spirit of festivity and joy, and a feeling of immense excitement as everyone embarks on their festive season preparations."

Flipkart has announced that its Kirana onboarding service has been dramatically expanded to include more than 50,000 kirana shops that will help the e-retailer offer last-mile deliveries to customers in over 850 cities.

Flipkart said in a statement, “Through this initiative, e-commerce will become more personalized for consumers across the country while also creating additional income streams for its Kirana partners.”

Just like Flipkart, Amazon will also host its annual festive season sale, the dates for which are yet to be confirmed but are likely to be in line with Flipkart sales dates.