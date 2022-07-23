Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Best Discounts on Offer

Hey Shopaholics! We have a piece of good news for you. Flipkart Big Billion Days have already begun for Flipkart Plus members. For everyone else, the Flipkart Big Billion Days will begin tomorrow, July 23, at midnight. The Amazon Prime Day sale will also begin on July 23 at midnight.

Smartphones from various brands are available at steep discounts during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. Several iPhone models are also currently available with big discounts on Flipkart. Aside from the flat discount offer, Flipkart has partnered with banks such as Axis Bank, Citi Bank, Kotak, and RBL Bank to offer extra discounts on smartphones.

Here are some best offers on phones available during the sale:

-iPhone 12 is now available at a discounted price of Rs 52,999. In addition, buyers who use their Citi, Kotak, or RBL bank cards will receive a Rs 1,000 discount. This reduces the price of the iPhone 12 to Rs 51,999 without any conditions or catches.

-Moto G60 discount is also available. The Moto G60 is available for Rs 13,999 after the bank offer during the sale.

-During the Big Billion Days sale, the Xiaomi 11i is available for a much lower price of Rs 19,999. The discount offer includes the bank offers that Flipkart is currently running.

-iPhone 11 is also available with a big discount during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The iPhone model is selling for a much lower price of Rs 39,999 with a discount offers including bank offers.

-The Vivo T1 44W is also on sale today on Flipkart. It is available for a much lower price of Rs 13,499.

-Redmi Note 10 Pro is also available for a lower price. The smartphone can be grabbed at a discounted price of Rs 13,999 on Flipkart.