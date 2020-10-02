Flipkart has announced a Smart Upgrade Plan, in collaboration with Samsung. In this new plan, customers can pay 70% of the price upon purchasing the Samsung phone. This new plan will be available for the customers starting the 'The Flipkart Big Billion Days' in October. After a 12 month period, customers can upgrade to a new phone on Flipkart and return the initial phone purchased.

Know how to avail this offer:

Select a Samsung mobile from the list of eligible premium and new launch phones for Smart Upgrade.

Add Flipkart Smart Upgrade Plan from the product page of the device

Select payment method as credit card or Credit Card EMI on the payment page.

With the smart upgrade plan selected, pay 70% of the original price

Flipkart in a press statement said that, "With the smart upgrade plan selected, you pay 70 per cent of the original price, whether upfront or in easy monthly instalments."

Aditya Soni, senior director at Flipkart for mobiles, said that, "We are delighted to partner with Samsung to offer a stronger value proposition for our customers seeking to upgrade their phones in line with their evolving requirements."

Sandeep Singh Arora, senior director, mobile business, Samsung India asserted that, "Flipkart Smart Upgrade Plan will be a revolution among the present affordability programs operating in the Indian smartphone industry."