Fitness Technology Startup Portl Launches Made-In-India AI Smart Fitness Mirror

New Delhi: Portl, a fitness technology startup has today announced the launch of its revolutionary Smart Mirror-based personalized fitness & wellness device. The life-size interactive fitness mirror embedded with biosensors, HD Cameras, and edge AI processing with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth connectivity, will now be readily available to the local fitness-conscious visitors exclusively in Delhi-NCR.

The Portl Studio provides Personalized On-Demand and Live Classes across 16 workout formats and goes beyond fitness by focusing on holistic health improvement with nutrition recommendations, mental wellness services and caters to the needs of a wider audience and not just for the fitness enthusiast.The smart sensors correct a user’s form and posture in real-time while they perform exercises in front of the mirror.

Each individual’s programs are personalized for their needs and takes into account their existing health conditions, and preferences, that ensure highly relevant and engaging content from Portl’s World-class instructors. Overall, the Smart Mirror provides a high degree of personalization, form-analysis and feedback, a variety of workout choices, performance tracking, time flexibility and affordability to consumers.

On the Launch, Mr. Indraneel Gupta, Co-Founder, Portl said, “As a major fitness & sports enthusiast, I have always believed in revolution. Pandemic changed the dynamics of health fitness for everyone, and that enabled us to think on the lines of something that fits all and has no logistics issues. This AI based Smart mirror is a tech-enabled fitness solution that will fit everyone's health needs. We plan to bring the best of sports and fitness technology to the Indian market, and build upon the foundation of customer care that Lodhi Sports is known for ''.

Indraneel along with his co-founders, Vishal Chandapeta and Armaan Kandhari started Portl in late 2020 with the aim of solving the pain points of Fitness & Wellness personalisation at scale and creating a holistic health solution for end-users. His vision for Portl is to make it a personalized health, fitness and lifestyle companion for everyone via its range of hardware products, software and services.

Portl is a technology company based out of Hyderabad, India that designs and manufactures the proprietary Portl range of Smart Mirror devices that essentially work as a personalized and on-demand fitness trainer, digital health, and wellness companion. The company aims to create affordable access to high-quality and personalized fitness and wellness, by leveraging cutting-edge AI for Exercise Form-feedback and end-to-end program personalization. The Portl Studio is the flagship product of the Portl ecosystem and is available across Hyderabad, Bangalore, Mumbai, and Delhi, before expanding to other cities. While Portl’s current offerings are within the Fitness, Health Monitoring and Wellness sector, the long-term applications are extending into Healthcare, Fashion and Lifestyle via its Smart Mirror platform and associated products.