Fired Google Workers Severance Pay Details and Other Benefits

Google parent Alphabet on January 20 announced that it is planning to cut roughly 12,000 jobs or 6 percent of its workforce worldwide, CEO Sundar Pichai told employees in an email.

The cuts will affect jobs globally and across the entire company,Pichai said, adding that he takes “full responsibility for the decisions that led us here."

“These are important moments to sharpen our focus, reengineer our cost base, and direct our talent and capital to our highest priorities," Pichai added.

In accordance with the announcement, Pichai added that the tech giant will "support employees as they look for their next opportunity.

In the US, Pichai stated that the company will pay employees during the full notification period (minimum 60 days).

Google will also offer a severance package starting at 16 weeks salary plus two weeks for every additional year at Google, and accelerate at least 16 weeks of GSU vesting.

They will pay 2022 bonuses and remaining vacation time and will be offering 6 months of healthcare, job placement services, and immigration support for those affected.

Moreover, outside the US, the search engine giant will support employees in line with local practices.

