FamiSafe - Parents Friendly Parent Control App

We are living in a digitalized world now. From kids to senior citizens everybody is addicted to this fast digital life. Our kids don't even need any help from their parents to handle digital equipment like mobile, laptop,i-pad and many more. The social platform which they are dealing with here can have an immense impact on their future. So proper care to the content they are dealing with is a must. Many of the parents don't give proper attention to this, even if they want to. Because they are not aware of dealing with it. So here you can depend on the FamiSafe parental control app. This will help you to have control over your kids’ activities on this huge platform. It will help you to control their entry into certain sites, which you may feel they are not mature enough to deal with. Also, help you in location tracking which will be a blessing for the parent.

How it works FamiSafe?

FamiSafe parental control app will be a guard to your kid. It will help them to get a balanced and healthy habit of using their devices. They are trustworthy in this field as they have clients across the globe. Nearly 200 parents are happy with FamiSafe's services. You can also get in touch with them at any time as they provide 24*7-time customer services. You will be able to enjoy the worthy services of the FamiSafe app if you just download the app and register with it.



How can the FamiSafe parental control app help parents?

During this digitized era, it is not such an easy thing to serve as a parent. The rapidly changing technology which is so advanced will make it the parent more difficult to follow their kid. The children will also take this as a benefit sometimes and misuse the freedom, so keeping an eye on your kid is very essential. Keeping them on the right track is always in their parents’ hands. Don't worry if you are not so updated with the ongoing technologies. FamiSafe app is here to help you through the following ways.

➢Activity Report:

with the help of the FamiSafe parental control app, you can track your kids’ daily activities from their devices. You can also get details about their recently installed or uninstalled apps. It will also help you to find how much they spend their time on certain apps.

➢Helps to know the content:

with the help of the FamiSafe parental control app, you can have a look into your kid’s browser history, even to the deleted. Also, you can block the sites which you may feel are inappropriate for your kids.

➢Helps to control usage time:

FamiSafe parental app also helps you to know how much time your kid spends on certain platforms. Also allows you to fix a time for them to use it. You can also block apps during your kid’s study time.

➢Parental alert:

If any suspicious activities happen the FamiSafe parental control app will give you an alert.

➢Screen time control:

You can also block kid's devices at certain locations and can also reward screen time if they finish their tasks.

➢Location tracking:

This will help the parents to track their kid's real-time location by location tracking and also their location history. It will also give you proper indications if they enter into any unsafe places.





Price plans by FamiSafe:

If you have a FamiSafe account, don't worry too much about how much it will cost for such a worthy service. The pricing plans are flexible. You can protect up to 5 devices, for this, you just need a monthly description which costs$9.99. Where for your quarter subscription you need to pay just $ 19.99 with this you can protect 10 devices. If you prefer an annual subscription plan with which you can protect 10 devices for which you need to pay just $ 59.99.

DOWNLOAD HERE - GOOGLE PLAY STORE APPLE STORE AMAZON STORE

Wrapping up

Surely, every parent would have dreamt of having control over their kid's device at certain moments. FamiSafe is making this real. With the help of this app, you can have an idea of, what your kid is dealing with. The location tracking facility in the FamiSafe parental control app will help the parent to feel relaxed even if their kids are not at home. The demand for apps like FamiSafe has increased with time, because of the huge availability of content on the internet.

So, the chances of misusing the platform or being misused by certain unauthorized users are high in this space. With the proper care of parents, kids can be safe from all these troubles. The family will always be protected for their kids hence the restrictions made by them will not adversely affect the kid. It will help them to use this platform better to have a bright and healthy future.