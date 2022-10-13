Facebook Users Complain of Drop In Followers

Oct 13, 2022, 12:54 IST
There have been reports that many Facebook users have been losing followers on the social media platform and reports state that the Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg too also lost millions of followers.

As per reports in DNA India, Zuckerberg has lost over 119 million followers which has brought down his follower count to below 10,000. While a segment of social media users said that it could be either a bug or a technical glitch, some state that the company was removing fake bot accounts.

Exiled Bangladeshi writer Taslima Nasreen also tweeted that she lost almost  900,000 followers and was left with only 9000 calling it a Facebook's comedy.

According to data from the analytics platform CrowdTangle several American news outlets also saw a massive dip in their numbers of followers, including NYT, Washington Post, and New York Post etc.

