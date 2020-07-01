NEW DELHI: Facebook on Wednesday announced to appoint senior Samsung executive Francis Jose, former Amazon Alexa head Manohar Hotchandani and ex-Viacom and Fox executive Paras Sharma as three new directors to join its growing Partnership team in India.

The trio would help lead strategic partnerships and initiatives to support Facebook's continued growth in India with an overall aim for driving better value for business partners, Facebook said in a statement.

"Francis, Manohar and Paras are not only leading industry talents but also share Facebook''s passion to create unique experiences that drive business value for our partners and bring the world closer together," said Manish Chopra, Director, and Head of Partnerships, Facebook India.

Sharma will be the Director for Media Partnerships and lead the charter across news, entertainment, sports, and music verticals for both Facebook and Instagram.

He worked previously at Viacom CBS Asia, Fox International Channels, and ESPN Star Sports.

Jose has joined Facebook as Director of Mobile and Connectivity Partnerships for India.

He joins the social network from Samsung India Electronics and prior to that, worked at Blackberry, Reliance Communications, Airtel, Aptech & BPL Mobile.

Hotchandani joins as Director, Business Development, and will be working across multiple opportunities in India, with a keen focus on growing Gaming, Commerce, and AR/VR segments.

He joins Facebook from Amazon where he led the Alexa voice service (AVS) business post a long stint at Microsoft across multiple roles.

Facebook Partnerships team works with a diverse set of companies, organisations and individuals to help them achieve their goals using Facebook''s platform and products.