Enhance your Eid weekend with these 5 startups

If you want to save money and make the celebration of Eid al-Adha, extra-special for you and your loved ones, look no further. Eid al-Adha, also known as Bakra Eid, is one of the most auspicious festivals for Muslims all over the world. The holy 'Eid-ka-Chaand’ depicts celebration, joy, love, family, and togetherness. Like every other celebration, Eid is synonymous with food, gifts, entertainment, decor, and so on. In these crucial and uncertain times, people will take every opportunity to celebrate life and these five start-ups are working hard to make the occasion even more memorable.

Spinny: What could be better than taking your family and friends on a long road trip over Eid? Spinny, the most reputable used automobile marketplace in India, guarantees both quality and cost. With Spinny, you can get your loved ones a gift that you know they will appreciate for years to come. You will be able to find great options that suit your everyday travel needs. The best part is, with Spinny, there is no pressure and no unnecessary bargaining during the entire car-buying process.

Sankash: Save your money for an amazing weekend getaway, with Sankash. It is a travel enabler that provides flexible, pay-over-time payment options that make travel more accessible, inexpensive, and satisfying. Therefore, this Eid, reserve your tickets to the place of your dreams and pay only when it is convenient for you.

mPokket: Want to gift your loved ones but running out of money? mPokket offers quick loans online to young and dynamic individuals who are in need of money but don't have any formal sources of borrowing or credit cards. Download and register on the mPokket app to receive loans ranging from ₹500 to ₹20,000, without any collateral. With minimal, and quick documentation, and a completely online loan disbursement process, mPokket has made it simpler for you to take care of your Eid expenses. So, this Eid weekend spread happiness by utilising mPokket's extremely flexible payback feature.

Snapdeal: This Eid, get pocket-friendly merchandise at Snapdeal, a one-stop shop, that includes clothing, footwear, accessories, and personal care items. Express your feelings and emotions to your loved ones by gifting them personalised gift items such as coffee mugs, phone cases, t-shirts, keychains, wall decals, footwear, and other accessories in attractive offers. You can even gift your friends and relatives, dry fruits gift boxes, cookware, home appliances, and decor items, among other things with Snapdeal.

Simpl: With Simpl, you can simply treat yourself to some delicious food this Eid, or order groceries online and pay for them later, as per your convenience. Download the Simpl app and use it to make payments for you. You can relax with speedy credit approval, as the screening process relies on machine learning.