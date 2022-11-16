Elon Musk To Relaunch Twitter Blue Tick Subscription On November 29

Elon Musk has officially announced the relaunch of the paid Twitter Blue tick subscription. As per the official tweet by Musk, Twitter’s most sought-after blue tick subscription will be relaunched on November 29.

Elon Musk wrote, “Punting relaunch of Blue Verified to November 29th to make sure that it is rock solid.”

Earlier, the Twitter blue tick was mostly reserved for verified accounts of politicians, journalists, famous personalities, government handles and so on. However, with the changes introduced by Elon Musk, anyone will now be able to have access to Twitter Blue with some additional features. As per Musk, the main idea behind this move was to make the blue tick more accessible and to generate revenue as the social media company has been making losses.

