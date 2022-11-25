Elon Musk To Relaunch Twitter Blue Next Week With New Colour Check

Nov 25, 2022, 16:37 IST
Twitter CEO Elon Musk is likely to relaunch 'Twitter Blue' verification service next week, days after he paused the process citing a rise in imposter accounts. First, the social media platform will use different colour checks for organisations and individuals.

"Sorry for the delay, we're tentatively launching Verified on Friday next week,” Musk tweeted.

He said Twitter would introduce a “gold check” for companies, a grey colored one for government accounts and the blue one for individuals, whether they are celebrities or not.

