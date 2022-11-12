Elon Musk New Rules for Twitter Employees

Elon Musk has warned Twitter’s employees to prepare for 80-hour work weeks, the end of subsidised meals and prohibitions on work from home.

While Elon Musk has fired nearly 3,700 Twitter employees globally, in his first address to the remaining Twitter’s employees after buying the social media platform for $44 billion, he said the company can go bankrupt if it does not start generating more cash,citing people aware of the matter.

Musk warned employees of "tough times ahead" in an email sent late on Wednesday, adding that there was "no way to sugarcoat the news" regarding the company's economic future.

"If you cannot show up to office, resignation is accepted," he said.

When he was asked about the prospect of attrition, Musk said, "We all need to be more hardcore."

In discussing Twitter's finances and future, Musk said the company needed to move with urgency to make its $8 subscription product, Twitter Blue, something users will want to pay for, given a pullback by advertisers who are concerned about harmful content.

Also Read: Elon Musk Makes it Easy to Get Blue Tick on Twitter Handles, Deets Inside

Musk’s takeover has shielded Twitter from the scrutiny of the stock market but it has also burdened the company with over $13 billion in debt.

The resignation of Twitter's top information security officer, privacy officer, and chief compliance officer earlier on Thursday raised questions about the company's capacity to maintain the security of its platform.