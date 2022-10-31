Elon Musk Makes it Easy to Get Blue Tick on Twitter Handles, Deets Inside

Just days after Elon Musk took charge of Twitter, Elon Musk said in a tweet on Sunday that the whole verification process is being revamped right now.

The micro blogging site is considering charging for the blue tick mark verifying the identity of itd account holder.

According to a report, the twitter users would have to subscribe to Twitter blue $4.99 a month or lose their verified badges.

Twitter Blue was launched in June last year as the platform's first subscription service which offers "exclusive access to premium features" on a monthly subscription basis including a feature to edit tweets.

The feature to edit tweets was also made available earlier this month after Musk's insistence using a Twitter poll in April asking his millions of followers whether they wanted an edit button. Over 70% had said yes in the poll.

