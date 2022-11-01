Elon Musk Brings Indian-origin Tech Exec Sriram to Twitter’s Crack Team

Days after Twitter buyout, Tesla Inc co-founder Elon Musk is busy revamping the organisation and an Indian technologist and investor Sriram Krishnan is helping him in making the micro-blogging site an enabler of change in the world.

Indian-origin technology Krishnan, who is a general partner in Andreessen Horowitz aka a16z firm, shared that he was working with Elon Musk to revamp the Twitter structure.

I ( and a16z) believe this is a hugely important company and can have great impact on the world and Elon is the person to make it happen,” Krishnan tweeted.

Who is Sriram Krishnan?

As per sources, Krishnan was born in Chennai. He graduated from SRM Engineering College in 2005. He met his wife Aarthi Ramamurthy at the college while doing his Bachelor's in Information Technology course and later moved to the United States.

Krishnan’s not a stranger to Silicon Valley

He started working for Microsoft in 2007 as a Program Manager. Later, he helped Facebook in building the Facebook Audience Network which is a competitive platform to Google’s ad technologies. Before moving to Twitter Inc., he held a brief stint at Snapchat where he worked on the social media platform’s ad tech platform. At Twitter, he served as senior director of product and responsible for launching a redesigned home page and events experience.

How did Krishna meet Elon Musk?

It all started with the ‘The Good Time Show’ hosted by Krishnan and his wife, Aarthi Ramamurthy. Several prominent guests like Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Tony Hawk, Triple H, Diane von Furstenberg, Kanye West, and social media influencer MrBeast have appeared on the couple’s show.

The talk show was first available on Clubhouse and it focused on organic conversations on start-ups, venture capitalism and cryptocurrencies.

Krishnan told the New York Times that he managed to get Musk on board after merely texting him. The Good Time Show has been moved to YouTube from Clubhouse in 2022.

