Digital Hygiene: Uninstall These Malicious Apps From Your Smartphones

If you own an Android device and you’re crazy about new apps appearing on Google Play Store and you keep downloading the apps, then this is for you. Google Play Store is secure but not immune to cyber attacks and some malicious apps can get through its multiple levels of protection.

Recently, Thailand's Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (DES) and the country’s National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA) have detected over 200 apps on Google Play Store which may spread viruses in the users’ mobile phones and compromise the devices’ safety.

These apps have been discovered by the Thailand Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (DES) and the National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA) from the country, as per this report. Both the bodies have already contacted Google and Apple to delist the 203 malicious apps from their respective app stores.

The DES researchers have warned the users against using these 203 apps. The DES report said these malware-affected apps were found to be draining the phone battery, slowing down the performance of processor, controlling the device and the ability to keep a track of your online transactions with your credentials like ATM PIN, OTP, credit card details etc. If you have unknowingly installed any of these malicious apps, please uninstall it and follow basic digital hygiene in the future.

