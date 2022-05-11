DigiSaathi- 24x7 Helpline for Information on Digital Payments Now Enabled on Additional Channels

Apart from availing information on digital payment products and services through the website & chatbot @ www.digisaathi.info, toll-free calls on 14431 and 1800 891 3333, customers can now access the 24x7 helpline- DigiSaathi on WhatsApp by messaging on +91 892 891 3333 and other social media channels to follow soon

Bangalore: DigiSaathi - a 24x7 helpline for Information on digital payment products and services is set up by NPCI on behalf of a consortium of payment system operators and participants (banks & non-banks). DigiSaathi will be accessible on WhatsApp for the customers to access all the information they need pertaining to digital payment products and services. DigiSaathi will assist the users with all their queries on digital payments via the chatbot facility on WhatsApp by simply messaging on +91 892 891 3333. The facility will soon also be available on other social media channels as well.

Launched recently by Governor, Reserve Bank of India(RBI), DigiSaathi is an automated response system that helps customers in addressing their queries related to multiple products and services under the payments system umbrella including Cards (Debit/Credit/ Prepaid), UPI, NEFT, RTGS, IMPS, AePS, NETC, BBPS, USSD, PPI Wallets, ATM, QR (UPI/Bharat), NACH, TReDs, CTS, MTSS, Mobile and Net banking. The Consortium of Payment System Operators and Participants including ecosystem Partners, Banks, Card Networks, PPIs, Fintechs, Payments Council of India (PCI), and Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) came together for implementing this to empower people to adopt digital payments with even more conviction.

DigiSaathi is available in both English and Hindi for customers wherein they can access information about any of the digital payment products and services. It even guides them on how to avail or use any particular product or service. DigiSaathi also helps customers with their transaction-related queries, by guiding them and sharing the contact details of concerned banks/Institutions. The FAQs and automated responses listed on DigiSaathi are reviewed periodically to offer more updated and accurate responses to the callers/users.

DigiSaathi is available to customers via website & chatbot facility at www.digisaathi.info, through toll-free calls - 14431 & 1800 891 3333 and on WhatsApp by messaging on +91 892 891 3333. The service will soon be available on more social media channels to meet customer requirements.