Developing investment technology that businesses and entrepreneurs should be aware of

Technology continues to develop, expand, and iterate upon itself constantly, streamlining practices and finding efficient ways of doing things for a new era. Many different businesses and industry sectors are figuring out interesting and exciting uses for it, and while the likes of smartphones or even virtual reality headsets might not seem like fitting pieces of kit to be used for fintech or protect purposes, they are quickly being adopted and leveraged.

Interested in finding out more on developing investment technology, derived from a range of different pieces of kit? This short guide will explore a couple of different examples that you might want to be aware of, particularly if wanting to kick start an investment strategy of your own in 2020 and beyond. Read on to find out more, and be sure to join in the discussion below with some of your own thoughts and ideas on technology that investors and beginners should be aware of.

Online Investment (through mobile apps and platforms)

A new generation of small and straightforward investment apps and platforms are revolutionizing the investment landscape, allowing literally anyone and everyone to get involved in a viable savings/investment scheme without having to have extensive knowledge of markets, or even having to put lots of time into to a strategy (with services, Robo-investors, etc. allocating money into different investment pools and funds on their behalf while they get on with their everyday lives). Sure, services such as MoneyBox and Trading 212 when investing for you might not yield as high results as if monitoring them manually and picking the right investments that other's aren't. Still, it's a great way to get started, and potentially make some extra money on cash that otherwise would have been sitting in an account collecting dust.

Remember – While these apps are free to get started with and often have smaller risk involved due to being lower-cost investments, that doesn’t mean that they aren’t without their risks, and you should be aware when investing your money that not everything is successful. Weigh up your options, decide whether you think that you can afford to invest some of your extra money should any emergency payments arise down the line, and do your due diligence before going ahead with anything long-term.

Virtual Reality – An exciting use in fintech

Oculus and Mark Zuckerberg certainly aren’t the only ones to see the mainstream potential of virtual reality technology, and in the pandemic, we find ourselves in at the moment, it’s proving to be an invaluable tool. RWinvest, a property investment company based in Liverpool and with offices in Manchester and London, has been using VR to show fully-3D, immersive visuals to investors, without putting them at risk. Those interested in looking at a property, but want something a little bit more than just a blueprint or mock-up image, can get the next best thing to look at the property in person, with a virtual viewing of sorts within their own front room – this is all just from downloading a smartphone app.

Off-plan investment, the practice of investing in a property while it is still in its planning or construction phases, is also becoming increasingly viable, thanks in part due to technology working in order to provide the prospective investor with a clearer picture of what they’re looking into. VR again helps to construct a fabricated image of what investors will be purchasing when it is complete, something that simply couldn't be done some years prior.