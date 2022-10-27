As Deadline Nears for Buyout Deal, Elon Musk Visits Twitter Inc’s HQ in SFO with Bathroom Sink

San Francisco: Ahead of a court-ordered Oct. 28 deadline for closing the $44 billion Twitter buyout deal, Elon Musk on Wednesday visited the San Francisco-based headquarters of the micro-blogging site. Musk tweeted the video of his visit to the social media company in which he can be seen carrying a bathroom sink in his hands. He captioned the video, “Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in!”

Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in! pic.twitter.com/D68z4K2wq7 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 26, 2022

He also changed his location as Twitter headquarters and put “Chief Twit” into the bio section. However, he did not reveal if the deal was closed yet. Twitter confirmed that Musk’s video tweet was real. As per the court order, Musk has time until Friday to complete the buyout deal on its original terms of $54.20 per share.

It may be recalled here that Elon Musk agreed to buy the micro-blogging site in April, however, three months later he backed out over concerns about the number of fictitious and spam bot accounts. However, the social media company rejected the claims and made an unsuccessful attempt to file a lawsuit against the billionaire.

