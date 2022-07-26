DBS Tech India reinvigorates commitment to hire top tech talent

Hyderabad: DBS Tech India, the global technology hub for DBS Bank Limited, rebrands itself from being called DBS Asia Hub 2 (DAH2) to DBS Tech India (DTI), as an integral part of DBS Bank’s strategic technology initiative. As part of its talent strategy and to support the growth of the India business, DBS Tech India has onboarded 600 fresh graduates at its Hyderabad office this month.

The company is focused on building world class engineering teams, technology and processes to deliver an entire bank on the customers’ phone. DBS Tech India aspires to nurture a pipeline of technology talent to strengthen its technological and engineering capabilities. With the mission to revolutionise the future of banking and build innovative technologies and software-enabled business platforms, the company aims to achieve the next frontier of excellence as a technology company.

This change comes at a time when DBS underscores the need to be a different kind of bank in a post-pandemic world - one that is more technology and sustainability-focused. It is committed to intensifying efforts to become even more like a forward-looking tech company offering intelligent, intuitive, and invisible banking and financial services, and less like a conventional bank. DBS Tech is a step in that direction as the global employer brand for the bank to hire top talent in the technology space.

Speaking about the announcement Jimmy Ng, Group Chief Information Officer and Head of Group Technology & Operations at DBS Bank. said, " As we set our sights toward positioning DBS as a different kind of bank in the coming decade of our digital transformation, we are rebranding all technology hubs under DBS Tech. This encapsulates our continued strategic transformation to becoming more like a technology company offering financial services. DBS Tech will propel us forward by enabling us to better attract a diverse pool of talents and diversifying our global workforce into world-class engineering and development teams. We will continue to experiment with emerging technologies, grow our suite of digital assets, and deliver differentiated solutions to DBS and our customers.

From being a delivery centre to a strategic tech hub for the Bank and a key pillar in the digital transformation journey for the bank, DBS Tech India has come a long way. DTI has played a pivotal role in delivering products like ‘digibank’ India and India Fast Payments, the UPI platform for DBS Bank India. More recently they have leveraged AI and NLP to enhance the Chatbot capabilities for the bank adding predictive, data driven, unstructured processing & speech capabilities for better customer experience.

Commenting on the announcement Alex Woo, CEO DBS Tech India, said, "At DBS Tech India, our ambition is powered by our people - who bring their skills, passion, and talent to work every day. This is more than just a name change; it articulates our strategic intent and transformation towards being a leading tech employer brand in India. The new identity reinforces our commitment and reflects the shift in our attitude of becoming a technology company with a product mindset. “