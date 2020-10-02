For new developers who want to create their own apps, Google Play is a great spot. There are millions of apps and most of them have been produced without any concern for protection. Some programs will collect data from the phone records and even steal money from your bank account. Some apps available disguise themselves as the most useful ones but in fact, they harm you.

Google Play Store has also faced criticism for its less-than-robust approach to filtering unsafe content, and you could find yourself being tracked, hacked, or conned if you're not careful. To prevent Google detection, these apps use several tricks. In reality, many of these apps were still out on the Play Store.

The way the malware works is by waiting for the user to start a Facebook-made app. Then, it easily opens a new browser tab with a fake Facebook login page and shows it on top of the initially launched app. Users would then put their Facebook login details in and they would be copied and sent to their assigned server by the malware.

Obviously, tech-savvy users will definitely notice the switcheroo and will not fall for that trick, but for the first time, kids or elderly people who are using an Android phone will fall prey to such apps. That's why it's important to really make sure the apps you're downloading are legitimate, which can typically be done by looking for any alerts about them through reading at the comments.

According to ESET's Lukas Stefanko, these apps belong to the group of advanced mobile banking malware with complex features, unlike the increasingly prevalent malicious apps relying solely on impersonating legitimate financial institutions and showing fake login screens.

Unfortunately, for long periods of time, certain kinds of malware can go completely unnoticed, which means that you can always end up as the target of a "fleeceware" attack no matter how cautious you are in your pre-installation app vetting phase. Although it's impossible to know exactly how many individual Android users were fleeced and what kind of financial harm these apps have caused. It is quite an important thing to check for any subscriptions that these apps might have fraudulently signed you up for and cancelling them is also necessary.

The way fleeceware threats work is by overcharging "premium" access to the most basic or completely useless services you can imagine, as well as triggering expensive app subscriptions without notifying you in any shape or form.

Gametris Wallpaper: This can be used to create different types of wallpaper.

Moji Font: One can use different fonts and styles.

Dynamic Wall Paper: It provides an automatic wallpaper changer, power consumption is almost equal to the power consumption of static wallpaper. This can be used offline without any restrictions.

Compress Video: Video Cutter-Audio Extractor: This helps to compres video and creates high, standard, low video quality, compressed videos. You can personalise the standard of the quality as well.

Montage - Help You Make Cool Videos: This app helps to make videos and can also add soundtracks to the videos.

My Replica 2: Ethnic Origin, Celebrity Look-Alike: One can get accurate information about their physical features, and can share the results with loved ones.

Here are some of the apps that Google has removed from the play store - Super Wallpapers Flashlight, Padenatef, Wallpaper Level, iPlayer and iWallpaper, Video Maker, Pedometer, Color Wallpapers, Powerful Flashlight, Super Flashlight, Solitare Game, Classic card game, Wuxia Reader, Plus Weather, Anime Live Wallpaper.