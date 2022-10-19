Cyclone Sitrang Likely To Hit Bay Of Bay of Bengal, What Does It Mean

Oct 19, 2022, 13:57 IST
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of a  probability of the formation of a cyclone over the Bay of Bengal after October 22, just two days ahead of Diwali. The storm if it intensifies which will be called Cyclone Sitrang is slated to affect  Odisha, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and in general the eastern coast.

As per the IMD, the disturbance is "very likely" to intensify into a depression by Saturday (October 22) and then into a cyclonic storm over the western Bay of Bengal. However, the IMD is surrounding the track and intensity of the probable cyclone. Despite this ambiguity, it is worthwhile to mention here that if the system intensifies into a cyclone, it will be named as per the long-followed practice of naming of tropical cyclones. The next cyclone which is predicted to form over Bay of Bengal will be called Si-trang, a name given by Thailand and is said to be a Thai surname.

List if names shared by  IMD for names of upcoming cyclone systems.

If the Cyclone hits the Bay of Bengal the three states will likely witness very heavy rains and strong winds between October 23 and 27. On Tuesday, IMD confirmed the fresh low-pressure area (LPA) to form over the eastern Bay of Bengal in the next 48 hours and travel towards the Indian coast.

As per the latest projections by the European ECMWF, the system will develop into a deep depression and make landfall near the Odisha-West Bengal border by Tuesday next week.

