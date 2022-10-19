The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of a probability of the formation of a cyclone over the Bay of Bengal after October 22, just two days ahead of Diwali. The storm if it intensifies which will be called Cyclone Sitrang is slated to affect Odisha, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and in general the eastern coast.

As per the IMD, the disturbance is "very likely" to intensify into a depression by Saturday (October 22) and then into a cyclonic storm over the western Bay of Bengal. However, the IMD is surrounding the track and intensity of the probable cyclone. Despite this ambiguity, it is worthwhile to mention here that if the system intensifies into a cyclone, it will be named as per the long-followed practice of naming of tropical cyclones. The next cyclone which is predicted to form over Bay of Bengal will be called Si-trang, a name given by Thailand and is said to be a Thai surname.

List if names shared by IMD for names of upcoming cyclone systems.

IMD issues new list of Names of Tropical Cyclones over north Indian Ocean. The current list has a total of 169 names including 13 names each from 13 WMO/ESCAP member countries. Detailed Press Release available at https://t.co/dArV0Ug8nh and https://t.co/wRl94BzRXr pic.twitter.com/ge0oVz4riD — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) April 28, 2020

If the Cyclone hits the Bay of Bengal the three states will likely witness very heavy rains and strong winds between October 23 and 27. On Tuesday, IMD confirmed the fresh low-pressure area (LPA) to form over the eastern Bay of Bengal in the next 48 hours and travel towards the Indian coast.

As per the latest projections by the European ECMWF, the system will develop into a deep depression and make landfall near the Odisha-West Bengal border by Tuesday next week.

Daily Video (English) Dated 18.10.2022: YouTube Link: https://t.co/tYlvGyxZrl Facebook Link: https://t.co/dVVUPhffn8 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 18, 2022

