Crossloop Launches Star Performer Gen Ex With Active Noise Cancellation

The young and innovative electronic brand, Crossloop has launched its most-treasured and star performer EarPods –GEN EX in India. These are available across all e-commerce platforms.

With an intended goal to bring premium features of exorbitant noise-cancellation technology to everyone, Crossloop has launched these EarPods at a most affordable price range of Rs 2199 only.

Available in both black and white variants, the GEN EX EarPods look super stylish yet comfortable as they come with angular ear tips. Another added advantage is that they are light as feathers.

Crossloop claims that these EarPods provide a battery backup of up to 5 long hours and also offer a quick charge! The EarPods have all stunning features include – Auto pairing, smart touch controls, HD Stereo sound, Bluetooth version 5.0, and IPX4 rating which is sweat and splash-proof among other features.

“Given the consumer audio market in India, not everyone can enjoy the premium ANC technology, as the enabled products are priced high. We want to democratize that with our new TWS GENEX. Also, in India, most of all surroundings are quite noisy and we at Crossloop want to enhance the user experience while ensuring that everyone has the luxury to be able to enjoy the latest ANC feature. Hence GENEX is positioned at a surprisingly affordable price,” says Sameer Katole, CEO at Crossloop, in a press note.

For sure, all the above aspects allow the GEN EX to stand out from the sea of expensive EarPods and offer high-resolution audio quality.