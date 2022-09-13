Create your own Playlist on Vi App and Win an iPad!

For all the music lovers, the leading telecom operator, Vi unveiled an exciting offer for its users to win an iPad and Amazon gift vouchers by simply creating their own customized playlist of minimum of 5 songs on the Vi App.

With a unique proposition of ‘listen more and win more, the winners will be selected basis the maximum time spent listening after creating a playlist with minimum 5 songs.

Keeping it very simple, Vi offers this great opportunity for the users to win some exciting prizes like iPad and Amazon Vouchers worth Rs. 1000 for free in 3 easy steps:

Create a Playlist: Create a playlist of at least 5 songs from millions of songs across 20+ Languages

Listen to the playlist: Keep listening to your playlist and the latest songs available

Win the award: Among the top listeners who created a playlist with a minimum of 5 songs, top 26 participants will get a chance to win an iPad and 25 Amazon vouchers, after answering a simple questionnaire.



The name and photos of all the winners will also be shared on Vi social media pages. Hurry, the offer is valid till September 16, 2022!