Coming Soon: Samsung Galaxy M Series 5G Budget Category Phone

Samsung is all geared up to launch the 5G mobile in India. It is confirmed that Galaxy M42 will launch on April 28. The upcoming phone will be the first M series to have Samsung Pay Feature. The company is providing security with its own proprietary Knox system, which handles all the malware and malicious threats.

Key Specifications:

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon

Qualcomm Kryo 570 CPU octa-cores paired with Qualcomm Adreno 619 GPU, offers 10% faster graphics processing capability compared to the predecessor chipset. The Qualcomm chipset also comes with a 5G modem. Whenever there is super-fast internet the customers can experience peak download speed up to 3.7 Gbps and peak upload speed up to 1.6 Gbps. Until then, users have to use the 4G-LTE network.

Ram: 6GB and 8GB

Display, Battery, Camera, Hardware, price, and other details will be revealed on the launch day.

Currently in India Realme Nazro 30 Pro 5G is the 5G phone.