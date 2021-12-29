Coming Soon: Apple iPhones Without Sim Slots

Hey, fan of Apple gadgets? Here's an interesting Apple update for you! As you all know, the updated iPhone version, starting with the iPhone XR, has one SIM slot and the other is eSIM. So there is buzz that Apple is planning to launch a new version iPhone without a SIM slot.

Earlier this week, iPhone reported that iPhone 15 Pro versions launching in 2023 may not include a physical SIM card slot.

According to a recent rumour, Apple has urged major US carriers to prepare for the launch of eSIM-only smartphones in September 2022. It is possible that Apple would eliminate the actual SIM card slot beginning with certain iPhone 14 models, rather than some iPhone 15 devices, as was previously speculated. It is also said that two eSIM cards would be supported, ensuring dual SIM capability. The removal of the SIM card slot may increase water resistance even further.

The next premium model, the iPhone 14, will have up to 2 TB of storage. Apple is also rumoured to be working on a 48MP camera lens for the iPhone next year, followed by a periscope lens in 2023. Over the next two years, these iPhone camera advancements will help Taiwanese maker Largan Precision increase its market share, sales, and profit. The 48MP camera will be limited to iPhone 14 Pro versions and will support 8K video recording, up from 4K at the moment. 8K movies would be appropriate for viewing on Apple's AR/VR headset, which is expected to be released next year.