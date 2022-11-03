Cloud National Award for Reliance Jio 5G

London/New Delhi: November 3, 2022: Jio Platforms has been awarded the Cloud Native Award at the 24th edition of the World Communication Awards held in London. The best companies and senior executives from across the world working in the field of telecommunications participated in this award program.

Jio Platforms received the Cloud Native Award for its Combo 5G/4G Core Network Solution. Reliance Jio is going to launch 5G in India on the basis of this award-winning network solution. Jio has also started user trials of 5G in many cities.

To meet customer demand faster, telcos need solutions that are highly scalable, flexible, and updateable as quickly as possible. To do this, companies have to use modern technologies running on cloud infrastructure. Cloud native is the software approach to building, deploying and managing modern applications in a cloud computing environment. Jio has been given the 'Cloud Native Award' for creating such excellent solutions.

