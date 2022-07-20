CII to facilitate in creating employment opportunities for 25 lakh youth in the next 5 years

Hyderabad, 20th July 2022, “The Confederation of Indian Industry, Southern Region(CII-SR) will continue to work closely with the Southern State Governments and Industry and facilitate in generating 25 lakh jobs in the next 5 years. In Telangana alone, we aim to create 5 lakh jobs by 2027”, said MsSuchitra Ella, Chairperson, CII Southern Region & Co-Founder & Joint Managing Director, Bharat Biotech International Ltd.

While addressing her maiden Press Conference in Hyderabad on Wednesday, Ms Ella said that to achieve this ambitious goal of creating 25 lakh employment opportunities, CII has chalked out a two-pronged strategy – first to promote Southern States as an attractive investment destination globally, and second, to work with existing industries for expansion of their business operations in Southern Region. The Southern States leadership in Ease of Doing Business supported by stable Governments are game changers in achieving this milestone on job creation, she added.

Ms Ella said that the CII Southern Region theme ‘Beyond South India@75’ will broadly fall under the focus areas of Policy and Regulatory Excellence, Enhancing Core Competitiveness, Protecting Lives and Livelihood, Societal Connect, Sustainability and Membership Engagement.

Outlining the key strategy areas for the year 2022-2023, Ms Ella said that the topmost priority will be to work closely with all the Southern State Governments on policy engagement initiatives with special focus on ease and cost of doing business.

On the policy front, formation of CII – State Government Consultative Forum in Southern States is a key priority this year. CII has set up a similar forum in Kerala. CII is working with the State Governments of Telangana, Tamil Nadu & Pondicherry for setting up a CII – Government Consultative Forum with an aim promote industrial development & improve ease of doing business in the respective States.

Ms Ella said that CII will lay special emphasis in the growth of primary and emerging sectors in each of the Southern States. Defence& Aerospace, Electronics, Agriculture & Food Processing, Pharma, Biotechnology, AI & Robotics, Ayurveda, Automobiles, Textiles, Logistics and Tourism would be given special focus as they have huge potential for creating employment opportunities in the States.

Stressing on the development of Tier II & III Industrial Cities, Ms. Ella said, “Districts are the growth engines of the State. We must transform tier II and III cities as industrial hubs and CII has taken specific initiatives to promote these tier cities across the region. As CII Southern Region has 15 Physical Offices and 9 Hybrid Offices, strengthening our engagement with Industries in tier II and III cities will lead to an overall economic growth, she added.

Going global is the new imperative for Indian industry in alignment with the objectives of expanding exports. To promote exports, CII will work with States in bringing out exclusive policy on Manufacturing Exports which is going to be very important for the future of Indian Industry.

CII has been continuously focusing on development of MSMEs. CII will focus on business development activities like vendor development programs, buyer seller meets, Finance facilitation, Exports and International linkages.

CII launched a new initiative named Light House to enhance the personal competitiveness of SME members and support in their business growth in all Southern States. Over 100 SMEs will be benefited directly through this initiative. Besides this, more thrust would also be given to Advisory Services on IPR, Capacity building programs and creating B2B platforms in all major business forums.

CII would work with the Southern State Governments on policies to promote sustainability in Southern States. Sustainable mobility is one such area, CII is working with State Governments of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka & Telangana.

CII has been advocating environmental sustainability through green initiative. CII is working with the Indian Green Building Council and CII Green Business Centre towards increasing the green foot prints and IGBC rated projects in Southern Region. In Southern Region alone over 2082 green building projects have been completed with green footprints of 2.17 billion sq.ft.

CII would work on the rural urban balance by making engagement with select districts in the region to create Industrial growth and Job creation. This initiative would build a stronger connect between industry and the society through CSR Initiatives.

CII would also focus on Digital agriculture towards empowering farmers and enhance their income through adoption of information technology in farm practices. We are organizing a major exhibition in Chennai called FoodPro in the first week of August 22.