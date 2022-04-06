Chingari Superstars Contest Winner Announced

India’s no. 1 short video app, Chingari, powered by GARI has announced the winners of its first-ever ‘Chingari Superstars’ Contest. Rajan Singh from Saran, Bihar won the first award with Rs. 1 crore worth of GARI tokens. Jagrati Srivastav from Ghaziabad UP won Rs.25 lakh worth of GARI tokens. Ashwini from Bengaluru, Karnataka won Rs.10 lakh worth of GARI tokens. While Nagashree from Bengaluru, Karnataka and Kajal Paul from Siliguri, West Bengal won Rs. 1 lakh worth of GARI tokens each. More than 1,00,000 Chingari users participated in the contest.

The contest provided a platform for potential talent from the nook and corner of the country to showcase their skills on India’s biggest short video app. The Chingari Superstars contest was held between 15th Feb and 31s March 2022. Participants were asked to upload their 5 videos and the winners were selected on the basis of community voting. Contest winners will be awarded in a grand ceremony in Bengaluru. The inaugural season of the Chingari Superstars offered a whopping Rs 2 crore worth of GARI tokens. Chingari is also gearing up for season 2 of the Chingari Superstars contest which will be on a much bigger scale.

Mr. Sumit Ghosh, Co-founder & CEO, Chingari App said, “We congratulate all the winners of the inaugural ‘Chingari Superstars’ contest. We at Chingari, powered by GARI are on a mission to empower the creators from all across India and this contest is just another step towards that goal. We want the creators to pursue short video making as a full-time career through which they can earn regular income. We will soon be announcing season 2 of this popular contest in near future to further empower the creator.”