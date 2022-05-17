Chingari App Only Digital Partner in Short Videos’ App Space for Kangana's Dhaakad Promotions

Chingari – India’s renowned short video app has partnered with Soham Rockstar Entertainment to become the official digital partner for the promotions of the highly anticipated movie, Dhaakad, an Indian action-thriller, directed by Razneesh Ghai and produced by Deepak Mukut and Sohel Maklai under the banners of Soham Rockstar Entertainment, Sohel Maklai Productions, and Asylum films. The film stars Kangana Ranaut, Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta.

Speaking on the promotional plans, Sumit Ghosh, CEO & Co-Founder, of Chingari, said, “It is a great opportunity for Chingari to be the official promotions partner for the mega banner movie. It will also be a great opportunity for the creators of the platform to engage with the stars of the movie and create some exciting content for the audience.”

The film is produced by Soham Rockstar Entertainment, a renowned media corporate house, which primarily focuses on motion content such as Feature Films, Short Films, TV Soaps, Web Series, OTT & Music. Dhaakad is a movie that the audience is eagerly looking forward to seeing on the big screen and with the successful collaborations, the promotional events have been creating a huge buzz.

Adding to the buzz around the launch of the movie, producer Deepak Mukut said, “Collaborating with Chingari is a step towards ensuring that the young audience is aware about the upcoming movie and its genre. With the mega pool of creators on the short video app, we are sure that the audience will enjoy Dhaakad content in collaboration with the cast of the film. Additionally, it is always fun partnering with such a dynamic and robust platform which is sending a wave of positive and uplifting content across the country.”

Chingari has a significant history of working with businesses and artists from many industries, genres, and nations. The goal of these collaborations is to meet the informational, recreational, and creative needs of the Indian audience. The mission is to become a destination for entertainment, talent, and money generating. Chingari has offered its artists and consumers a wider exposure to not only Indian but international people and their work in the past thanks to several collaborations. As a result, Chingari is concentrating on developing a platform that fosters inclusive growth and fun.