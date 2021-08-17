Chinese Smartphone Maker OPPO R&D Lab in Hyderabad

Strengthening the base to make India, the global innovation hub, OPPO a leader in camera innovations today announced the set-up of a specialized lab for Camera Innovation at its Hyderabad R&D center. The lab is designed to develop localized features, camera solutions using AI and focus on developing imaging software for a better user experience.

OPPO is determined to push AI capabilities to bring high-end videography innovation to the users. From using AI Algorithms, developing AI facial reconstruction technology to enhancing the application of beauty solutions, all Imaging effects will be specifically designed and tuned for the Indian Skin tones. These innovations are designed to provide localized solutions in India for the world. The Indian team will also be leading innovations for other countries, including Middle East, Africa, South Asia, Japan, and Europe. Further, the lab will also work towards developing solutions for video, still photography, and research on Full Dimension Fusion (FDF) Portrait Video System technology. Commenting on the set-up of Camera Lab, Mr. Tasleem Arif, Vice President & Head, R&D OPPO India said, “Imaging technology has always been a focal point of OPPO India R&D. With this lab set-up, while we work towards elevating the overall camera experience for our users, our focus is on localization of Global solutions and developing new solutions which can be globalized. What we will be developing in India Camera lab will end up in the hands of millions of OPPO users across the globe.”

Adding on to the excitement, Mr. Kaushal Prakash Sharma, Head, Camera Division, R&D OPPO India said, “Equipped with AI capabilities, smartphones can now capture spectacular images at the level of professional cameras. The research and innovation in the imaging field at the lab aimed at changing the way people use their phones to record their lives. With the state-of-the-art equipment, we will tune and generate much realistic dataset and provide advance quality imaging and video shooting experience.” The lab is dedicated to testing phone cameras in different artificially set scenes and analyzing data produced from those samples. Equipped with specialized machines to test various light sources, with different photography/videography scenarios, the lab is aimed at improving the complete performance of the smartphone by bringing more optimizations to the camera technology. Reno6 Series is a perfect example of OPPO’s determination in video technology with its industry-first Bokeh Flare portrait video. Recently, the brand also announced a 3rd Generation Under-screen Camera. As of June 30, 2021, OPPO has applied for over 8,800 image patents worldwide and owns over 3,500 granted patents. OPPO with its core belief in ‘Technology for Mankind, Kindness for the World’ is focused on working relentlessly to bring meaningful innovations that will make the lives of all users better and smarter.