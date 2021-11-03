Chinese Scientists Develop World's Fastest Supercomputers

It is known that China is more advanced when compared to other countries in terms of technology. Their gadgets are far modern than what other countries build.

Chinese researchers claimed to have created the world's fastest programmable quantum computers. The "Zuchongzhi 2.1" quantum computing system, developed by researchers at the University of Science and Technology of China (USTC) and directed by Pan Jianwei, is at least a million times more powerful than its nearest competitor.

According to a separate study published in the Physical Review Letters on Monday, the "Jiuzhang 2" quantum computer built by Chinese scientists can compute calculations at least 100 trillion times faster than Google Sycamore, the world's fastest existing supercomputer.

Quantum computers are super-advanced computers that go beyond the binary codes of 1s and 0s that are normally stored in ordinary computers in the simplest unit of information known as "bit.” The computer built by China is named after mathematician from 5th century.

These advanced computers make use of the unique features of the universe's tiniest particles, which can exist in a variety of states, including 1s and 0s, as in regular computers, or anywhere in between.