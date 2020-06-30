NEW DELHI: After India banned 59 Chinese apps, TikTok app has been taken down from Google Play store and Apple App store. The short video-sharing platform has taken down the app from these app stores on its own and not removed, a news agency reported citing sources.

TikTok on Tuesday said it is in the process of complying with the government’s order on blocking of the app, while asserting that it has not shared information of Indian users with any foreign government, including that of China.

India on Monday banned 59 apps with Chinese links, including hugely popular TikTok and UC Browser, saying they were "prejudicial to sovereignty, integrity and security" of the country.

The company said it has been invited to meet with concerned government stakeholders for an opportunity to respond and submit clarifications.

"The Government of India has issued an interim order for the blocking of 59 apps, including TikTok, and we are in the process of complying with it. We have been invited to meet with concerned government stakeholders for an opportunity to respond and submit clarifications," Nikhil Gandhi, Head of TikTok, India said.

TikTok added that it continues to comply with all data privacy and security requirements under the Indian law.

"Further, if we are requested to in the future we would not do so. We place the highest importance on user privacy and integrity," he said.