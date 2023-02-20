Check Paid Blue Tick Verification Prices For Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram In India

After Twitter, Meta the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp has announced the premium verification service to offer a blue badge on the profile. For blue tick verification, the subscription starts at $11.99(Rs 991.41) on the Web and $14.99 (Rs 1239) per month on iOS platforms. The services will be available first in Australia and New Zealand. The profile will be able to get verified with government identification. Along with profile verification, the subscription package for Instagram and Facebook provides further security against impersonation and direct access to customer care. The further information regarding the profile verification is yet to be released

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg took to his Instagram’s Meta Channel and wrote “Good morning! New product announcement: this week we're starting to roll out Meta Verified a -- subscription service that lets you verify your account with a government ID, get a blue badge, get extra impersonation protection against accounts claiming to be you, and get direct access to customer support. This new feature is about increasing authenticity and security across our services. Meta Verified starts at $11.99 / month on the web or $14.99 / month on iOS. We'll be rolling out in Australia and New Zealand this week and more countries soon.”