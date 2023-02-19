Check Out New WhatsApp Update For IOS Users

Hey, IOS users now you can easily switch apps while you are on your WhatsApp video call. WhatsApp has recently introduced Picture-in-Picture( PiP) support for video calls on the iPhone app. PiP feature allows the user to continue the WhatsApp video call while browsing other apps which makes users convenient. During the video call, if the user wants to browse they can press the home button and continue to browse where the video call displays in the small window on their screen. Earlier, in IOS users need to disconnect the video call or the video gets paused if the user has to switch between the app.

The PiP feature makes it simpler for users to converse with multiple people at once and is available for both one-on-one and group video chats. Having access to additional work-related apps and services while engaging in video conferences with clients or colleagues makes this feature extremely useful for businesses.