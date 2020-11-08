Check Out The Latest Jio Prepaid Plan Diwali Offers

Jio is now offering Diwali gifts to its loyal customers. They launched three new all-in-one plans only for Jio phone users. Adding to the already available plans this time Jio came up with a new plan with much longer availability. These annual plans are ideal for Jio phone users who want one-time recharge instead of monthly plans.

The new Jio phone annual prepaid plans are:

Plans Validity Benefits Rs.1501 336 Days 504 GB (Unlimited) Rs.1301 336 Days 164 GB (Unlimited) Rs.1001 336 Days 49 GB (Unlimited)

Rs. 1501 Plan: The Rs.1501 plan gets you 504GB of total data with 1.5GB per day, after which the speed will be reduced. You can also get 100 SMS per day.

Rs.1301 Plan: Annual offer of 164Gb of total data with 500 MB per day, after which speed will be reduced. Providing Jio to Jio voice calls and a 12,000 Jio to non-Jio voice calls. You can also get 100 SMS per day.

Rs.1001 Plan: The annual plan comes up with 49 Gb of total data with 150 MB per day, after the speed, reduced to 64Kbps for the day.