Check Out The Answers For Today's Amazon App Quiz And Win An Emporio Armani Valente Watch

E-commerce giant Amazon runs a daily quiz on its app. Through this quiz, they will select entries of those who have given the right answer to the questions and reward them with prizes.

Now for those who answer these questions correctly in today's (April 16th) quiz stand a chance to win an Emporio Armani Valente Watch worth Rs 35,000 for free!

Here are the questions asked today and their answers.

First question:

In which country is a massive public protest, referred to as the "five twos revolution", taking place?

Answer: Myanmar

Second question:

Aryabhatta Research Institute of Observational Sciences, who recently built an indigenous spectrograph, is located in which hill station?

Answer: Nainital

Third Question:

During the recent T20I series between the Indian Women's Team and the South African Women's Team, who won the player of the series?

Answer: Shafali Verma

Fourth Question:

What is the name of this difficult to prepare exotic vegetable?

Answer: Artichoke

Fifth Question:

What do you call the person who is obsessed with collecting this item?

Answer: Sneakerhead

Previously the opportunity to answer these questions was only available until noon. However, Amazon has made some changes, and now the quiz is to be available 24 hours a day. However, this quiz is only available on the Amazon app, so those who want to submit their answers must download the Amazon app. The winners will be announced tomorrow (April 17th).