Change Your Android Phone 'NOW' If You Don't Want To Be Blocked By Websites: Know More

Are you the one who browses different websites for information but still using an older Android phone? And now, my dear readers you can't. Yes! What you read is absolutely right! In the coming months, you will be blocked from accessing a number of popular websites. Millions of Android devices running older versions of the OS may not be able to access a few websites. Want to know why,just give a quick scroll down.

It is said that Android users with older versions (Android 7.1.1 Nougat) will begin to get certificate errors while accessing a few websites. This is because, beginning September 30, 2021, Let's Encrypt, which is one of the popular certificate providers, will end its partnership with IdenTrust certification authority. Let's Encrypt provides certificates to more than 30 per cent of the web domains required for the HTTPS protocol.

With this new modification, about 33.8 percent of Android users may face problems while accessing secure websites, they may either receive errors or fail to completely load the websites.

Let's Encrypt's Jacob Hoffman-Andrews announced in a blog post that the company would not renew its IdenTrust contract and will instead switch to its own ISRG Root X1 root certificate after ending its cross-signing deal with IdenTrust for its DST Root X3.

In the blog post it is stated that "Five years ago, when Let’s Encrypt launched, that’s exactly what we did. We got a cross-signature from IdenTrust. Their “DST Root X3” had been around for a long time, and all the major software platforms trusted it already: Windows, Firefox, macOS, Android, iOS, and a variety of Linux distributions. That cross-signature allowed us to start issuing certificates right away and have them be useful to a lot of people. Without IdenTrust, Let’s Encrypt may have never happened and we are grateful to them for their partnership. Meanwhile, we issued our own root certificate (“ISRG Root X1”) and applied for it to be trusted by the major software platforms."

Let's Encrypt will avoid cross-signing, beginning on January 11, 2021, and the deal is scheduled to end in September next year. So, it will be best for the users to upgrade to a new Android phone so that they can have access to websites.