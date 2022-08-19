New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday brought out the fact that right after his deputy Manish Sisodia was hailed as the best education minister in the world and his name was featured on the front page of the New York Times, the CBI raided his house

जिस दिन अमेरिका के सबसे बड़े अख़बार NYT के फ़्रंट पेज पर दिल्ली शिक्षा मॉडल की तारीफ़ और मनीष सिसोदिया की तस्वीर छपी, उसी दिन मनीष के घर केंद्र ने CBI भेजी CBI का स्वागत है। पूरा cooperate करेंगे। पहले भी कई जाँच/रेड हुईं। कुछ नहीं निकला। अब भी कुछ नहीं निकलेगा https://t.co/oQXitimbYZ — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 19, 2022

During an online briefing, Kejriwal said that there was no need to panic and it is a matter of pride for the country that Manish Sisodia's name is on the front page of the biggest newspaper of the most powerful country in the world, he said.

Delhi has made India proud. Delhi model is on the front page of the biggest newspaper of US. Manish Sisodia is the best education minister of independent India. pic.twitter.com/6erXmLB2be — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 19, 2022

Talking about the CBI raids at Sisodia's house in Delhi, he said they are not scared and there were raids against his other ministers, Kailash Gahlot and Satyendar Jain, too but nothing came out of them.

