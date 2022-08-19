CBI Raids Manish Sisodia Residence A Day After New York Times Praised His Work, Says Kejriwal

Aug 19, 2022, 13:00 IST
New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday brought out the fact that right after his deputy Manish Sisodia was hailed as the best education minister in the world and his name was featured on the front page of the New York Times, the CBI raided his house

During an online briefing, Kejriwal said that there was no need to panic and it is a matter of pride for the country that Manish Sisodia's name is on the front page of the biggest newspaper of the most powerful country in the world, he said.

Talking about the CBI raids at Sisodia's house in Delhi, he said they are not scared and there were raids against his other ministers, Kailash Gahlot and Satyendar Jain, too but nothing came out of them.

